The Resort, Mumbai: Home to OMG Face of The Year Finals Once Again

The Resort in Mumbai has announced the continuation of its esteemed partnership with the digital talent hunt, OMG Face of The Year. Nestled along the serene Madh-Marve beachfront, the venue will play host to the competition's top finalists, offering a perfect blend of luxury and dynamic energy.

This scenic property sets the stage for the finalists as they gear up for the much-anticipated grand finale. Over the course of three days, contestants will engage in various creative challenges and professional photography sessions directed by the acclaimed celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani.

Abhijeet Adurkar, General Manager at The Resort, expressed excitement over the ongoing collaboration, stating the venue's significant role in the competition. Parimal Mehhta, the founder of OMG Face of The Year, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the Resort's stunning setting and hospitality as key elements that foster an environment for talent to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)