BMW’s New X3 Plug-in Hybrid Launch Marks a Milestone in SA’s Auto Industry

In a milestone for South Africa’s automotive industry, President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending a major event today at BMW Group South Africa’s Rosslyn manufacturing plant, marking the successful implementation of the company's newest investment: the production of the BMW X3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

The event, themed “BMW Group South Africa: Leading Today, Enabling Tomorrow,” not only celebrates the rollout of this advanced vehicle but also underscores the growing synergy between government and industry in fostering innovation, sustainable growth, and job creation.

Presidential Endorsement of Industrial Innovation

President Ramaphosa, who is touring the facility in the company of BMW executives, will deliver remarks at the conclusion of his visit. The President’s presence highlights the national significance of BMW’s continued commitment to South Africa and the crucial role foreign investment plays in economic transformation and industrial development.

“This event showcases the active partnership between industry and government — a collaboration essential for driving innovation, catalysing job creation, and propelling sustainable growth within South Africa’s automotive sector,” said a statement from the Presidency.

A New Benchmark: BMW X3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

The Rosslyn plant, which has been a cornerstone of BMW’s manufacturing presence in South Africa for over 50 years, now begins production of the BMW X3 PHEV — a symbol of both engineering excellence and environmental responsibility. This new model has already garnered national attention by being crowned South Africa’s 2025 Car of the Year.

The start of production reflects BMW’s pivot toward electrified mobility, aligning with global trends while ensuring local integration of cutting-edge automotive technology. This model also adds new dimensions to BMW’s sustainability strategy in the region, as it merges high-performance standards with reduced emissions.

A Fruit of Long-Term Investment

BMW’s latest investment in Rosslyn was announced during the South African Investment Conference held on 13 April 2023, reaffirming the German automaker’s long-term confidence in the country’s potential. Over the decades, BMW has consistently expanded its operations and footprint in South Africa, with Rosslyn serving as the hub of its production capabilities.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, BMW’s presence extends to other strategic business functions, including its National Sales Company, BMW Financial Services, and the BMW IT Development Hub, which collectively contribute to the country’s knowledge economy.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

Beyond the technical innovation, BMW’s investments have translated into tangible socioeconomic benefits. The group and its vast supply chain sustain tens of thousands of livelihoods — directly through plant operations and indirectly through logistics, component manufacturing, sales, services, and IT.

The Rosslyn plant alone serves as an anchor that justifies BMW’s ongoing engagement with South Africa as a preferred location for advanced manufacturing. The event also signals continued opportunities for local businesses and skilled workers to participate in global automotive value chains.

Looking Ahead

Today’s ceremony is more than a product launch; it is a reaffirmation of South Africa’s place on the global stage of automotive manufacturing and technological advancement. It encapsulates the principles of resilience, transformation, and progress — the very ideals that the Ramaphosa administration has championed.

As the country shifts toward a greener, more innovation-driven economy, the BMW X3 Plug-in Hybrid stands as a tangible symbol of what can be achieved when government policy, industrial vision, and global investment converge.