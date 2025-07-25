Global Markets Tumble Amid US Tariff Deadline and Key Economic Meetings

Investors pulled back from high-value global stocks on Friday as they braced for a pivotal market week marked by Donald Trump's tariff deadline and pivotal central bank meetings. MSCI's global equity index slipped 0.2% in early European trading, following Japan's Topix index's slight drop after a record high on Thursday.

European stocks also experienced a downturn. The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.5%, ahead of the U.S. trade deal deadline with Europe and China. Investors awaited Federal Reserve rate cuts due to the risk of tariffs. UBS Wealth Management economist Dean Turner noted, 'Higher U.S. inflation will eventually reduce demand and investment.'

U.S. Treasury rates remained steady, with careful monitoring of next week's Federal Reserve meeting and major tech earnings reports. Meanwhile, pressures over fiscal stimulus grew in Japan following political shifts, and gold slightly declined while crude futures rose.

