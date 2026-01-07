Dollar Holds Steady Amid Looming U.S. Economic Data

The dollar maintained its stability on Wednesday as traders eagerly awaited a series of U.S. economic data that could significantly influence the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions. This anticipation overshadowed ongoing geopolitical tensions, which have had minimal impact on the markets so far.

Key labor market data, with private payrolls and job openings figures, were expected later, while the nonfarm payrolls report, a crucial indicator, is slated for Friday. The dollar index saw a modest gain to 98.63 as investors remained cautious, aligning with the rhetoric from the U.S. that suggests no immediate military intervention in Venezuela.

Analysts highlighted the complexities facing U.S. monetary policy, with uncertainty surrounding future Federal Reserve rate cuts and leadership changes. Meanwhile, the euro slightly decreased, influenced by a slowdown in German inflation, as the market adjusts expectations for European Central Bank policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)