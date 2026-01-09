Left Menu

Eurozone Yields Tumble Amid Weak Economic Data

Euro area benchmark Bund yields experienced their sharpest weekly fall in months, attributed to disappointing economic data. Investors await critical US economic indicators. Germany's 10-year yields dropped significantly, reflecting slowed inflation. Italian bond yields saw slight increases amid economic uncertainties across the eurozone.

Euro area benchmark Bund yields are set for their sharpest weekly decline in months, triggered by disappointing economic data. Investors are anticipated to refrain from making major moves ahead of significant US economic announcements and a Supreme Court decision about the legality of tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Recent data highlighted a slowdown in December's inflation in Germany, dropping to 2% in the eurozone. Germany's 10-year yields, a key euro area indicator, rose 0.5 basis points to 2.84%, poised for a 6.5 basis points weekly decline, marking the most substantial drop since early October.

In contrast, German 30-year yields remained stable at 3.48%, touching their highest level in years previously. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year government bond yields increased slightly amidst ongoing economic challenges across the eurozone.

