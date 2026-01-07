Dollar Steady Amid Mixed Economic Data

The U.S. dollar held its ground against significant currencies like the yen and euro on Wednesday, as investors closely examined recent U.S. labor market data to understand its implications for monetary policy. Reports from the Labor Department indicated a more considerable-than-expected drop in job openings for November, coupled with eased hiring, suggesting a cooling labor demand.

Meanwhile, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed a surprising uptick in the U.S. services sector activity for December, despite private payrolls growing less than anticipated, according to ADP's national employment report. Investors are eagerly awaiting the nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday for further economic insights.

Adding to the global market mix, elevated geopolitical tensions, especially following China's export ban on dual-use items to Japan, highlighted potential economic shifts and influenced global currency trading, including a slight movement in the dollar index, which edged up 0.04%.

(With inputs from agencies.)