Canada Embraces Domestic Tourism Amid U.S. Tensions

With rising tensions between Canada and the U.S., Canadians are increasingly choosing domestic travel over trips south of the border. Initiatives like the 'Canada Strong' pass, which offers discounts at national sites, and a growing 'Buy Canadian' movement are driving a boom in domestic tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid growing tensions with the United States, Canadians are choosing to spend their vacations within their own borders. A new trend sees travelers opting for local routes over international escapades, buoyed by the 'Canada Strong' pass promoting accessible travel.

Statistics show a tangible shift, with more Canadians choosing domestic over cross-border vacations. Sales at companies like Guess Where Trips have risen sharply, as residents seek local adventures over American excursions.

In addition to road trips, increased local tourism has proven lucrative for businesses, with airlines like Air North expanding routes to cater to this newfound interest. As Canadians explore home, domestic tourism sees unprecedented growth, reflecting altered travel patterns.

