Karnataka's Karikad Set for World-Class Logistics Transformation

The Karnataka government is developing a multimodal logistics park in Karikad, near Mangaluru, as part of its Industrial Policy 2025-30. Positioned near Mangaluru Port, the park will enhance freight movement, support manufacturing growth, and align with global standards. This initiative promises job creation and private sector investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Karnataka government has unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art multimodal logistics park in Karikad, strategically positioned near Mangaluru. This endeavor, part of the Industrial Policy 2025-30, aims to bolster freight movement and industrial growth by leveraging Karikad's proximity to key infrastructural facilities.

S Selvakumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department, announced at the CII Mangaluru Infrastructure and Logistics Summit that the proposed park will serve as a pivotal link in Karnataka's logistics network, benefiting the manufacturing and export sectors. The project's alignment with global logistics standards ensures adherence to high environmental norms.

The initiative falls under the PM Gati Shakti scheme, which focuses on enhancing supply chain efficiency nationwide. With plans for swift land acquisition and design finalization, the project promises to attract private investment and generate employment opportunities, contributing to Karnataka's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

