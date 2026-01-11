Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat: Strengthening Global Ties and Industrial Growth

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is serving as a platform to foster international cooperation and investment, attracting diplomats and business leaders. The event aims to boost economic development in western Gujarat, with a particular focus on sectors like infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology, while also anticipating a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:17 IST
Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to visit India later in the year to explore collaborative projects, according to Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, Polishchuk emphasized the event's role in facilitating business discussions.

Ambassador Polishchuk noted, 'Vibrant Gujarat is a significant opportunity for us to explore business projects and cooperative ventures. We anticipate President Zelenskyy's visit to further this dialogue, enhancing Ukraine-India relations.' The dialogue is part of ongoing efforts between India and Ukraine to strengthen partnerships across diverse sectors, including infrastructure, technology, and trade.

Simultaneously, Rwanda's Ambassador to India, Jacqueline Mukangira, praised the burgeoning economic ties between India and Rwanda. She highlighted Rwanda's strong partnership with India, noting the country as a major foreign investor and trading partner. The conference, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to invigorate India's investment landscape, targeting key industries in western Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

