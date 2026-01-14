Singur's Political Legacy: A Battle Over Land and Industrial Growth Resurfaces

Nearly two decades after Singur became a focal point of political upheaval in West Bengal, the region is once again at the heart of a contentious political narrative ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The conflict, sparked by land acquisition issues that caused Tata's Nano project to relocate to Gujarat, is seeing new life.

The BJP is seizing this opportunity, promising to 'bring Tata back to Singur' if it wins power, citing the lost industrial opportunity symbolized by the project's forced exit. However, the ruling TMC dismisses this as politicized nostalgia that neglects the legal and historical context, including a Supreme Court verdict in favor of returning land to farmers.

As political sides pick their battles, the Prime Minister's upcoming rally at the site may mark the beginning of the BJP's campaign, projecting Singur as the start of what it hopes will be the 'end of TMC's rule'. Amidst these declarations, the local population remains divided over the promises and realities of industrial development.