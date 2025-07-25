Lufthansa Group Set to Resume Tel Aviv Flights
Lufthansa Group plans to restart flights to Tel Aviv starting August 1, with a full schedule by late October. Global airlines had suspended flights due to regional violence. Lufthansa, along with its subsidiaries, will significantly increase flights while maintaining suspension to Tehran. Other airlines also plan resumptions in late summer.
Lufthansa Group has announced plans to gradually restart flights to Tel Aviv beginning August 1, aiming for a full service resumption by the end of October. This comes after a halt due to renewed regional conflict, according to a company spokesperson.
The airline, along with its freight subsidiary Lufthansa Cargo and Austrian Airlines, aims to offer 44 weekly connections by mid-August. Further reinstatements include Brussels Airlines on August 13, Swiss International Airlines on September 29, and ITA Airways and Eurowings on September 1 and October 26, respectively.
Flights to Tehran, however, will remain suspended as Lufthansa monitors the evolving geopolitical situation, the spokesperson added.
