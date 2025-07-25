Lufthansa Group Set to Resume Tel Aviv Flights

Lufthansa Group has announced plans to gradually restart flights to Tel Aviv beginning August 1, aiming for a full service resumption by the end of October. This comes after a halt due to renewed regional conflict, according to a company spokesperson.

The airline, along with its freight subsidiary Lufthansa Cargo and Austrian Airlines, aims to offer 44 weekly connections by mid-August. Further reinstatements include Brussels Airlines on August 13, Swiss International Airlines on September 29, and ITA Airways and Eurowings on September 1 and October 26, respectively.

Flights to Tehran, however, will remain suspended as Lufthansa monitors the evolving geopolitical situation, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies.)