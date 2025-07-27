Midair Scare: Southwest Jet Narrowly Avoids Collision Over Las Vegas

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight faced a harrowing experience as their plane took a drastic plunge to prevent a collision with another aircraft before safely landing in Las Vegas.

According to accounts from those aboard, the Boeing 737 took a sudden drop of hundreds of feet within 30 seconds during the flight. The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident, which involved flight Southwest 1496. Crew members on board the flight responded promptly to alerts, ensuring the safety of everyone onboard as they descended to avoid the oncoming plane.

This incident follows a recent midair collision in Washington, D.C., raising concerns about aviation safety standards. Southwest Airlines confirmed the plane landed without any issues and is cooperating with the FAA to understand the circumstances surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)