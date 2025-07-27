Left Menu

Midair Scare: Southwest Jet Narrowly Avoids Collision Over Las Vegas

A Southwest Airlines flight narrowly avoided a midair collision during its journey to Las Vegas. The Boeing 737 descended rapidly to avoid another aircraft. Passengers experienced a terrifying plunge, but the plane landed safely. The FAA is investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 27-07-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 00:42 IST
Midair Scare: Southwest Jet Narrowly Avoids Collision Over Las Vegas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight faced a harrowing experience as their plane took a drastic plunge to prevent a collision with another aircraft before safely landing in Las Vegas.

According to accounts from those aboard, the Boeing 737 took a sudden drop of hundreds of feet within 30 seconds during the flight. The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident, which involved flight Southwest 1496. Crew members on board the flight responded promptly to alerts, ensuring the safety of everyone onboard as they descended to avoid the oncoming plane.

This incident follows a recent midair collision in Washington, D.C., raising concerns about aviation safety standards. Southwest Airlines confirmed the plane landed without any issues and is cooperating with the FAA to understand the circumstances surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025