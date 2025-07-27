Drone Fallout: Ukrainian Attacks Disrupt Volgograd Rail and Air Operations

Falling debris from Ukrainian drones disrupted railway power supply and train operations in parts of Russia's Volgograd region, according to local administration reports on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, as stated by Governor Andrei Bocharov on the Telegram messaging app. Russia's defense ministry claimed its units destroyed nine Ukrainian drones over the region and a total of 99 drones across 12 regions including the Crimean Peninsula and the Black Sea.

The Russian civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, suspended flights at the Volgograd airport shortly after midnight, with operations still halted by Sunday morning. Trains were also delayed in the region. The extent of the damage from Ukraine's drone attack remains unclear, with Kyiv offering no comment.