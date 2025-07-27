Central Legislation for Timely Business Services Proposed

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for enacting a central legislation aimed at ensuring the timely delivery of services to businesses, urging Union ministries to adhere to set timelines with penalties for any delays. The proposed legal framework seeks to enhance regulatory certainty and improve the ease of doing business in India.

CII identified procedural delays and regulatory uncertainties as major challenges for businesses, advocating for timely and predictable service delivery. A central law enforcing timelines would remedy issues around government refunds, disbursements, and compliance, while promoting operational efficiency and enhancing investor confidence.

Proposing the National Single Window System (NSWS) as the exclusive digital platform, CII emphasized full integration by ministries. Granting NSWS legal status, linked with the proposed legislation, would institutionalize service delivery processes, providing a unified and accountable digital platform for business-related approvals and services.

