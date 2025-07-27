Left Menu

Central Legislation for Timely Business Services Proposed

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged for a central legislation ensuring time-bound service delivery by Union ministries to businesses. The law aims to reduce procedural delays, enforce timelines, and enhance operational efficiency through legal enforceability and a robust grievance redressal framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:45 IST
Central Legislation for Timely Business Services Proposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for enacting a central legislation aimed at ensuring the timely delivery of services to businesses, urging Union ministries to adhere to set timelines with penalties for any delays. The proposed legal framework seeks to enhance regulatory certainty and improve the ease of doing business in India.

CII identified procedural delays and regulatory uncertainties as major challenges for businesses, advocating for timely and predictable service delivery. A central law enforcing timelines would remedy issues around government refunds, disbursements, and compliance, while promoting operational efficiency and enhancing investor confidence.

Proposing the National Single Window System (NSWS) as the exclusive digital platform, CII emphasized full integration by ministries. Granting NSWS legal status, linked with the proposed legislation, would institutionalize service delivery processes, providing a unified and accountable digital platform for business-related approvals and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025