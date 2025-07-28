Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Search for Missing Plane Passenger After Ocean Incident

A small airplane crashed off the central California coast, leaving two individuals unresponsive and sparking an ongoing search for a third passenger. Emergency crews responded to the incident, which occurred near Point Pinos, Monterey County. The FAA and NTSB have launched an investigation into the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monterey | Updated: 28-07-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:27 IST
Tragic Crash: Search for Missing Plane Passenger After Ocean Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A small airplane crash off the central California coast has left two people unresponsive and prompted a search for a third passenger, authorities reported on Sunday. The incident occurred late Saturday, about 300 yards from Point Pinos in Monterey County, according to the US Coast Guard.

Witnesses recounted hearing the aircraft engine revving, followed by a splash, with debris washing ashore afterward. The twin-engine Beech 95-B55 Baron had taken off from San Carlos airport and vanished near Monterey, as revealed by FlightAware.com's tracking data.

Search efforts by the Coast Guard, supported by local law enforcement and fire agencies, are underway. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are set to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

