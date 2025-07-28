Left Menu

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd Reports Q1 Loss Despite Income Surge

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd, a company in the sugar, country liquor, and biofuel businesses, reported a net loss of Rs 22 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal year, despite increased income. This contrasts with a Rs 0.12 crore profit in the same period last year.

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd faced a consolidated net loss of Rs 22 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal year, marking a setback despite an increase in income. The company registered a modest profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the comparable period last year.

The total income of the company, known for its ventures in sugar, country liquor, and biofuel, surged to Rs 785.26 crore during the April-June quarter of 2025-26 from Rs 638.62 crore the previous year, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 14.69 crore on an overall income of Rs 2,696.64 crore, highlighting a newfound financial strain despite increasing revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

