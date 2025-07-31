Railway Tracks Extension in Mizoram Takes Shape

Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, joined forces with Northeast Frontier Railway's General Manager, A.K. Chaudhary, in a strategic dialogue aimed at expanding the railway network to Mizoram's southern territories. This advancement symbolizes an integral pillar of the Centre's Act East policy, which seeks to enhance connectivity across the Northeast.

The chief minister exercised foresight by pinpointing Thenzawl in Serchhip district as a pivotal waypoint for the proposed railway path leading to Lawngtlai. Thenzawl is not only envisioned as a 'peace city' but also as a prospective home for 10 to 15 lakh residents, necessitating accessible railway infrastructure.

While Chaudhary assured that the railway line is on the verge of inauguration, he hinted at a delayed commencement until the secondary maintenance depot at Sairang undergoes completion. The meeting also saw discussions on organizing a fitting ceremony should Prime Minister Modi attend the inauguration.

