India's First Megawatt Green Hydrogen Plant Sparks Clean Energy Triumph

Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla has unveiled India's inaugural 'Make-in-India' 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant, marking a landmark step in the nation's clean energy journey. Initiated by key government officials, this plant underlines India's commitment to Net Zero and maritime decarbonization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:00 IST
Deendayal Port Authority commissions first 'Make in India' 1 megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant at Kandla (Images: X/@Deendayal_Port). Image Credit: ANI

In a noteworthy achievement for India's clean energy transition, Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla commissioned the nation's first 'Make-in-India' 1 Megawatt Green Hydrogen Plant on Thursday. The inauguration was graced by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, along with other prominent officials.

This development underscores India's strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership toward reaching Net Zero emissions. The plant's rapid implementation is seen as a significant milestone, reflecting the ambition and efficiency of modern project execution.

Impressively, the 1 Megawatt Green Hydrogen Plant, part of a larger 10 Megawatt project, was accomplished in just four months. As the first Indian port with such a Make-In-India facility, Deendayal Port Authority sets a high standard for producing roughly 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually, further asserting India's global leadership in sustainable port initiatives.

This achievement serves as a vital step towards maritime decarbonization, with past accomplishments highlighting DPA's commitment to eco-friendly solutions. The landmark commissioning celebrates a fully Aatma-Nirbhar, or self-reliant, hydrogen ecosystem designed by Indian engineers, showcasing a model for other ports nationwide.

Union Minister Sonowal extended his congratulations to the Deendayal Port Authority team and L&T engineers for their efficient delivery of this complex project. As India moves towards a greener maritime future, Deendayal Port Authority symbolizes innovation and leadership, aligning with national environmental priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

