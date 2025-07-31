Left Menu

TVS Motor Gears Up for European Launch of Norton Super Bikes

TVS Motor Company plans to launch multiple Norton brand motorcycles in Europe under a 'super premium' category in the next financial year. The company is also preparing an electric vehicle lineup and aims to expand in Latin America. TVS reported a net profit increase of 32% in the last quarter.

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to introduce several new motorcycles in Europe under its prestigious Norton brand. The launch, scheduled for the first quarter of the upcoming financial year, aims to position these bikes in the 'super premium' category, according to CEO K N Radhakrishnan.

The strategy for launching the Norton motorcycles is meticulous and tailored for high-end markets, with a retail strategy also in development for India. This move follows TVS's acquisition of the renowned UK-based Norton Motorcycle brand in 2020.

In the domestic market, TVS Motor foresees growth due to reduced repo rates by the Reserve Bank, expected to enhance retail financing. Meanwhile, the company is expanding its electric vehicle offerings and targeting increased market share in Latin America, following a robust earnings report showcasing a 32% profit rise this quarter.

