Heathrow West: A New Era in UK Airport Expansion

Indian-origin hotelier Surinder Arora has unveiled ambitious plans to expand Heathrow Airport with a third runway set to be operational by 2035.

The Arora Group, in partnership with American civil engineers Bechtel, has proposed a cost-effective plan named 'Heathrow West' to the UK government, promising economic growth and consumer benefits.

The plan includes a revised 2,800-metre runway and a phased terminal that promises efficiency, reduced cost, and prompt delivery, aligning with the government's agenda to meet rising air traffic demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)