Heathrow West: A New Era in UK Airport Expansion

Surinder Arora, an Indian-origin hotelier, reveals plans for Heathrow West, proposing a cost-effective third runway by 2035. In collaboration with Bechtel, the Arora Group's plan promises economic growth, job creation, and improved infrastructure, with a focus on meeting air traffic demands at Heathrow efficiently and sustainably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:14 IST
Indian-origin hotelier Surinder Arora has unveiled ambitious plans to expand Heathrow Airport with a third runway set to be operational by 2035.

The Arora Group, in partnership with American civil engineers Bechtel, has proposed a cost-effective plan named 'Heathrow West' to the UK government, promising economic growth and consumer benefits.

The plan includes a revised 2,800-metre runway and a phased terminal that promises efficiency, reduced cost, and prompt delivery, aligning with the government's agenda to meet rising air traffic demands.

Latest News

