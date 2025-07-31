Heathrow West: A New Era in UK Airport Expansion
Surinder Arora, an Indian-origin hotelier, reveals plans for Heathrow West, proposing a cost-effective third runway by 2035. In collaboration with Bechtel, the Arora Group's plan promises economic growth, job creation, and improved infrastructure, with a focus on meeting air traffic demands at Heathrow efficiently and sustainably.
Indian-origin hotelier Surinder Arora has unveiled ambitious plans to expand Heathrow Airport with a third runway set to be operational by 2035.
The Arora Group, in partnership with American civil engineers Bechtel, has proposed a cost-effective plan named 'Heathrow West' to the UK government, promising economic growth and consumer benefits.
The plan includes a revised 2,800-metre runway and a phased terminal that promises efficiency, reduced cost, and prompt delivery, aligning with the government's agenda to meet rising air traffic demands.
