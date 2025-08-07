Merck Foundation Trains Media in Mauritius, Launches Awards and Scholarships

The Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has taken another powerful step in its commitment to health advocacy, media empowerment, education, and women’s empowerment in Africa, through the successful hosting of the Fourth Edition of the Merck Foundation Health Media Training in Mauritius. The initiative was held in partnership with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mauritius, reinforcing the Foundation’s deepening collaboration with government and media institutions across the continent.

The training, which took place in Mauritius, was co-chaired by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the “More Than a Mother” campaign, along with Hon. Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare.

Media as Catalysts for Social Change

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized the critical role that journalists, media professionals, and storytellers play in shaping public perception and dismantling harmful social taboos.

“Media enters every home, even without an invitation,” Dr. Kelej stated. “This gives journalists the unmatched power to become the voice of the voiceless, especially in tackling stigmas surrounding infertility, promoting girls' education, ending child marriage and gender-based violence (GBV), and raising awareness about health conditions like diabetes and hypertension.”

The Health Media Training forms part of the Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Community Awareness Program, aimed at equipping media personnel with critical tools, insights, and evidence-based knowledge to strengthen their reporting on health and social development.

The training brought together Mauritian journalists from print, television, radio, and digital platforms, alongside experts in fertility, psychiatry, endocrinology, and public health communication, who offered guidance on effective, ethical health storytelling.

100 Scholarships to Transform Mauritius’ Medical Capacity

During her visit, Dr. Kelej met with His Excellency Mr. Dharambeer Gokhool, President of the Republic of Mauritius, where she shared updates on the impact of Merck Foundation’s scholarship programs. Since 2017, the Foundation has provided 100 full postgraduate scholarships to Mauritian doctors in 42 underserved medical specialties, including:

Fertility, Embryology, Sexual & Reproductive Care

Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology

Acute Medicine, Critical Care, Neonatal Medicine

Internal Medicine, Psychiatry, Family Medicine

Neuroimaging, Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, and more

These scholarships are designed to fill critical human resource gaps in healthcare systems and improve access to quality care, especially in areas historically lacking specialist expertise.

To date, Merck Foundation has awarded over 2,280 medical scholarships to young doctors from 52 countries, often training the first-ever specialists in their respective nations and regions.

Launch of “Educating Linda” in Mauritius

Dr. Kelej also held discussions with Minister Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, announcing the launch of the “Educating Linda” Program in Mauritius. This initiative will support the education of 20 academically talented but underprivileged Mauritian schoolgirls, ensuring they can complete their schooling and pursue higher education.

“Through this, we are giving young girls the power to dream, to graduate, and to uplift their families and communities,” said Dr. Kelej. “Empowering women starts with education.”

2025 Awards Announced to Celebrate African Talent

In line with its mission to harness creativity for advocacy, Merck Foundation has launched eight prestigious awards for 2025, inviting media professionals, fashion designers, filmmakers, musicians, and students across Africa to take part. These awards fall under two thematic umbrellas:

1. “More Than a Mother” Campaign Awards (Deadline: 30 September 2025)

Media Recognition Awards – For print, radio, TV, and online journalists

Fashion Awards – For students and designers conveying social change through fashion

Film Awards – For short and feature films addressing gender and health topics

Song Awards – For musicians raising awareness through powerful lyrics and rhythm

2. “Diabetes & Hypertension” Awareness Awards (Deadline: 30 October 2025)

Media Recognition Awards – For journalists promoting healthy lifestyles

Fashion Awards – For designs promoting awareness through visual storytelling

Film Awards – For impactful film content on prevention and early diagnosis

Song Awards – For musical contributions that educate and inspire change

All entries can be submitted via submit@merck-foundation.com, and guidelines are available at www.Merck-Foundation.com.

These awards recognize creativity as a driver of transformation and aim to encourage emerging and established African talents to use their platforms for social good.

A Holistic Approach to Sustainable Development in Africa

From capacity building in healthcare, to supporting girl education, and mobilizing media and cultural industries for development advocacy, Merck Foundation continues to deepen its commitment to building a healthier, more equitable Africa.

As Dr. Kelej noted during her visit, the Foundation’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that changing mindsets is as important as medical interventions. By engaging diverse sectors of society, Merck Foundation is paving the way for inclusive, people-centered progress.