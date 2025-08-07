Left Menu

JSW Cement Eyes Top-Five Spot with IPO Ambitions

JSW Cement has launched a Rs 3,600-crore IPO to triple its manufacturing capacity to 60 million tonnes annually. The initial offering received 29% subscription on the first day. Guided by expansion plans and acquisition opportunities, JSW aims to be among India's top-five cement producers post-listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:26 IST
JSW Cement Eyes Top-Five Spot with IPO Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Cement, an integral part of the USD 23-billion JSW Group, opened a Rs 3,600-crore IPO to public subscription, gaining 29% on its initial day. The company has set ambitious targets to triple its manufacturing capacity to 60 million tonnes annually in the forthcoming years.

Managing Director Parth Jindal highlighted that the company's roadmap involves organic growth while remaining open to acquisition opportunities. Jindal stated that the current IPO, priced between Rs 139-Rs 147, aims to propel JSW into the top echelon of the Indian cement industry.

The IPO marks a significant step as JSW Cement embarks on this growth journey, with the prospect of stake dilution to hasten expansion if required. The firm is leveraging internal accruals to reach 42 MTPA and plans further expansion by deploying capital market strategies if needed.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025