Plate Prices Plunge: Affordable Thali Options Surge in July

The cost of preparing both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals at home saw a significant decline in July, primarily driven by falling vegetable prices. The year-on-year cost of a vegetarian thali decreased by 14%, reaching Rs 28.1, as per Crisil Intelligence's Roti Rice Rate report.

Non-vegetarian meals also benefited from a drop in prices, with a 13% year-on-year reduction, bringing the cost down to Rs 53.5 per plate. A higher production of pulses contributed to lowering the prices as well, with a 14% decrease reported.

Despite this downward trend, Crisil's director, Pushan Sharma, warns that persistent high prices of potatoes and onions may limit further declines. Nevertheless, the anticipated bumper production of pulses could continue to exert downward pressure on meal costs.

