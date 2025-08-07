Reliance Retail's Expansive Growth Fuels India's Retail Revolution

Reliance Retail, India's prominent retail giant, has escalated its capital expenditure by 37.5% to Rs 33,696 crore for FY2025-26, reflecting its commitment to expanding its network and infrastructure, as detailed in the latest Reliance Industries annual report.

Under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, the retail segment's liabilities increased by 17.33% to Rs 87,554 crore. The company's revenue, fueled by its expansive store presence and variety of consumer segments, rose by 7.85% to Rs 3.3 lakh crore. Productivity gains and network optimization boosted EBITDA growth by 8.6% during the same period.

Reliance Retail has secured a spot as the only Indian company in Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing Top 100, ranking 40th. This expansion in footprint to 19,340 stores demonstrates its market leadership in India. With strategic partnerships and brand acquisitions enhancing its portfolio, the outlook for India's retail industry, buoyed by positive government policies and economic conditions, remains optimistic.