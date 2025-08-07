Left Menu

Reliance Retail's Expansive Growth Fuels India's Retail Revolution

Reliance Retail significantly increased its capital expenditure, expanding its network to nearly 20,000 stores. With revenue growth driven by various segments and strategic international partnerships, the company remained India's leading omni-channel retailer. Government policies and economic growth boost optimism for sustained growth in the retail sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:11 IST
Reliance Retail's Expansive Growth Fuels India's Retail Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail, India's prominent retail giant, has escalated its capital expenditure by 37.5% to Rs 33,696 crore for FY2025-26, reflecting its commitment to expanding its network and infrastructure, as detailed in the latest Reliance Industries annual report.

Under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, the retail segment's liabilities increased by 17.33% to Rs 87,554 crore. The company's revenue, fueled by its expansive store presence and variety of consumer segments, rose by 7.85% to Rs 3.3 lakh crore. Productivity gains and network optimization boosted EBITDA growth by 8.6% during the same period.

Reliance Retail has secured a spot as the only Indian company in Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing Top 100, ranking 40th. This expansion in footprint to 19,340 stores demonstrates its market leadership in India. With strategic partnerships and brand acquisitions enhancing its portfolio, the outlook for India's retail industry, buoyed by positive government policies and economic conditions, remains optimistic.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025