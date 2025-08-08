Left Menu

Transforming Tamil Nadu's Transport: The Marakkanam-Puducherry Highway Expansion

The Indian government approved a 4-lane upgrade of the Marakkanam-Puducherry highway, costing Rs 2,157 crore. This aims to reduce congestion, enhance safety, and integrate key regional transport nodes, boosting trade, tourism, and economic growth while creating direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Updated: 08-08-2025 18:22 IST
The Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has sanctioned a significant transformation of the Marakkanam-Puducherry national highway into a 4-lane road, at a budget of Rs 2,157 crore.

This strategic move addresses severe congestion and safety issues plaguing the current 2-lane highway network connecting Chennai, Puducherry, Viluppuram, and Nagapattinam, particularly in populated areas.

Upon completion, the upgraded highway is set to enhance regional mobility and economic potential by linking key national and state highways, airports, ports, and railway stations, while generating substantial employment and stimulating new economic and tourism opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

