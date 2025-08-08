Transforming Tamil Nadu's Transport: The Marakkanam-Puducherry Highway Expansion

The Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has sanctioned a significant transformation of the Marakkanam-Puducherry national highway into a 4-lane road, at a budget of Rs 2,157 crore.

This strategic move addresses severe congestion and safety issues plaguing the current 2-lane highway network connecting Chennai, Puducherry, Viluppuram, and Nagapattinam, particularly in populated areas.

Upon completion, the upgraded highway is set to enhance regional mobility and economic potential by linking key national and state highways, airports, ports, and railway stations, while generating substantial employment and stimulating new economic and tourism opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

