Data Patterns Sees Profits Amid Delayed Orders

Data Patterns (India) Ltd revealed a profit after tax of Rs 25.50 crore for the first quarter of FY 2025, marking a decline compared to Rs 32.79 crore in the same period last year. Despite the dip, the company's chairman expressed optimism about future growth.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Data Patterns reported a net profit of Rs 221.81 crore. However, their total income for the April-June 2025 quarter fell to Rs 109.88 crore from the previous year's Rs 116.39 crore, attributed to temporary delays in customer approvals.

The company's chairman remains confident, citing a robust order book position of Rs 1,079 crore as a positive indicator. Expectations are high for revenues to stabilize in upcoming quarters, buoyed by encouraging order inflows since the start of the financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)