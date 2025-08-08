Singapore's Forward Leap: Navigating a Fragmented Global Order

Singapore is revamping its economic strategy to navigate a world increasingly defined by contestation, fragmentation, and volatility, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Friday.

On the eve of Singapore's 60th National Day, Wong emphasized the need for the nation to remain 'exceptional' in its cohesion, speed, and innovation to maintain its competitive edge.

He highlighted that Singapore stands at a 'fork in the road,' with the global order that once fostered its growth shifting unpredictably. In response, the government has committed to walking this challenging journey with Singaporeans, launching initiatives like Forward Singapore to bolster social support and adapt to change.

