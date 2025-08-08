Left Menu

Singapore's Forward Leap: Navigating a Fragmented Global Order

Amid global challenges, Singapore is redefining its economic strategy to remain resilient. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong calls for cohesion, innovation, and adaptability to secure the nation's future. The strategy includes opportunities for skills development and strengthened social safety nets, as the country embraces its 'Singapore spirit.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:09 IST
Singapore is revamping its economic strategy to navigate a world increasingly defined by contestation, fragmentation, and volatility, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Friday.

On the eve of Singapore's 60th National Day, Wong emphasized the need for the nation to remain 'exceptional' in its cohesion, speed, and innovation to maintain its competitive edge.

He highlighted that Singapore stands at a 'fork in the road,' with the global order that once fostered its growth shifting unpredictably. In response, the government has committed to walking this challenging journey with Singaporeans, launching initiatives like Forward Singapore to bolster social support and adapt to change.

