Kickstarting India's Green Future: The MCW 2026 Innovation Challenge

Mumbai Climate Week, in collaboration with NSE, has launched the MCW 2026 Innovation Challenge to accelerate climate solutions aligned with India's sustainability goals. The initiative invites innovators from the Global South to submit ideas focused on food systems, urban resilience, and energy transition.

Mumbai Climate Week (MCW), in collaboration with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has announced the launch of the MCW 2026 Innovation Challenge. This landmark initiative aims to accelerate high-impact climate solutions aligned with India's sustainability goals.

The challenge calls for early-stage and growth-ready innovators from startups, civil society, academia, and the wider climate ecosystem across the Global South to apply. The focus areas are food systems, urban resilience, and energy transition, seeking scalable and equitable innovations that can contribute to India's sustainable development.

Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in shaping India's green future and preparing climate startups for capital market integration. Scheduled from February 17 to 19, 2026, Mumbai Climate Week will host final presentations, providing a platform for selected innovators to connect with investors and ecosystem partners.

