Eknath Shinde Ensures Quality Repairs on Troubled Thane-Ghodbunder Road

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a surprise visit to the problematic Thane-Ghodbunder Road on Friday, scrutinizing its degraded condition amidst ongoing congestion this monsoon season.

Shinde, alarmed by the road's deterioration despite being repaired a year ago, criticized the Public Works Department for its repeated failures. He emphasized the need for precise, quality construction to prevent further fatalities and inconveniences.

In response, officials initiated an urgent reconstruction project at Gaimukh Ghat, employing robust materials and methods like WBM, mastic layering, and cement concrete surfacing, to ensure long-lasting road resilience. Traffic is suspended for the weekend to expedite the repair work.

