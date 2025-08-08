Left Menu

Canadian Job Market Stumbles Amid Sectoral Tariff Impact

Canada's economy shed 40,800 jobs in July, leading to its lowest employment rate in eight months, driven primarily by job losses among younger workers. Despite tariffs impacting certain sectors, the overall labor market remains relatively stable. The Bank of Canada considers potential rate cuts amid slow employment growth and inflation under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:12 IST
In July, Canada's economy experienced a setback as 40,800 jobs were lost, marking a significant decline in employment rates to an eight-month low, according to Statistics Canada. This downturn contrasts sharply with the previous month's gain of 83,000 jobs, highlighting a challenging labor market environment.

The majority of job losses were seen among permanent employees, and younger workers aged 15 to 24 were particularly affected, with their unemployment rate rising to 14.6%. The economy's overall unemployment rate remained steady at 6.9%, defying analysts' expectations of an increase to 7%.

Sectoral tariffs imposed by the U.S. on steel, aluminum, and autos have adversely affected the manufacturing sector and other industries. Despite these challenges, the Bank of Canada maintained its key policy rate, citing a robust labor market. However, a rate cut may be considered if inflation remains controlled and economic growth weakens.

