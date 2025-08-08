India's Path to Strategic Autonomy and Economic Growth

India must retain its strategic autonomy and resist succumbing to US trade pressures, according to former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Speaking at the Business Today India@100 conference, he advised a long-term perspective and calm negotiations, especially as the US prepares to impose a steep 50% tariff on Indian imports.

Kant emphasized utilizing trade uncertainties to implement vigorous economic reforms, such as simplifying the goods and services tax (GST) and overhauling personal income tax rules. His message urged the Indian government to maintain policy documents to two pages for expediency, especially for startups.

Discussing growth prospects, Kant highlighted the necessity for tourism to counter tariffs and urged states to cultivate unique tourism brands. He noted India's potential as the fourth largest global economy, foreseeing significant growth led by eastern mineral-rich states, contributing to a 9% national growth rate.

