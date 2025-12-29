Left Menu

Mumbai Police Clamp Down on Rogue Social Media Influencers Ahead of Civic Polls

Mumbai police have announced strict measures against YouTubers and social media influencers spreading misinformation ahead of the municipal elections. A special officer will monitor online activities, and additional security will be provided throughout the city to maintain law and order during the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:44 IST
As the upcoming civic polls approach, Mumbai police have announced a crackdown on YouTubers and social media influencers who spread misinformation or target specific groups.

According to an official statement, officers are determined to uphold law and order during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections and will closely monitor social media platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

The heightened security measures will include increased patrolling and additional personnel at polling stations, alongside a zero tolerance policy towards violations of the election model code of conduct.

