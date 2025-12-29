Left Menu

Love Triangle Turned Deadly: Murder Unfolds in Odisha Hotel

In Odisha's Balasore district, authorities arrested Ram Chandra Singh and Jemamani Singh for allegedly murdering Akash Mohanta. The trio, who all hailed from different villages, checked into a hotel on Christmas Day. An altercation arose, leading to Akash's death. The accused fled before being apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Balasore, Odisha, police have arrested Ram Chandra Singh and Jemamani Singh in relation to the murder of Akash Mohanta. Reports indicate the crime took place at a local hotel where the three checked in on Christmas Day.

According to law enforcement, a confrontation erupted following Akash's alleged inappropriate advances towards Jemamani, subsequently resulting in his murder. Ram Chandra and Jemamani fled the scene but were later arrested from different locations.

DSP Nirmala Gochayat confirmed the arrests, noting that false identification was used by the accused during hotel check-in, while Akash's documents were authentic. The suspects face serious charges as the investigation continues.

