Love Triangle Turned Deadly: Murder Unfolds in Odisha Hotel

In a tragic turn of events in Balasore, Odisha, police have arrested Ram Chandra Singh and Jemamani Singh in relation to the murder of Akash Mohanta. Reports indicate the crime took place at a local hotel where the three checked in on Christmas Day.

According to law enforcement, a confrontation erupted following Akash's alleged inappropriate advances towards Jemamani, subsequently resulting in his murder. Ram Chandra and Jemamani fled the scene but were later arrested from different locations.

DSP Nirmala Gochayat confirmed the arrests, noting that false identification was used by the accused during hotel check-in, while Akash's documents were authentic. The suspects face serious charges as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)