Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Nigerian Car Accident

Anthony Joshua, the renowned Nigerian-British boxer and former world heavyweight champion, was involved in a serious car accident in Nigeria on Monday. Tragically, the incident claimed the lives of two other passengers, according to details confirmed by Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso.

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, and local authorities, as relayed by the Federal Road Safety Corps, reported that the vehicle was traveling beyond the legal speed limit. It lost control during an overtaking attempt, colliding with a stationary truck. Images circulating on social media depict Joshua being extracted from the vehicle, visibly in pain.

The accident occurred on a significant route connecting Ogun state to Lagos. Anthony Joshua, recovering in an undisclosed hospital, was in Nigeria following his victory over Jake Paul in Miami. The boxer, looking to reclaim his world heavyweight title, has been in discussions for a potential match with Tyson Fury in 2026.