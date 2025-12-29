Left Menu

Demand for Anti-Racism Law Intensifies After Student's Tragic Death

Supporters in Meghalaya demand a national anti-racism law after the murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma. They stress this incident is part of a pattern of racial violence against North Easterners. Five suspects are apprehended, and activists call for fast-track justice and better safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:46 IST
Demand for Anti-Racism Law Intensifies After Student's Tragic Death
  • Country:
  • India

Pro-Inner Line Permit (ILP) supporters in Meghalaya have intensified their calls for the enactment of a national anti-racism law following the murder of a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, Anjel Chakma. Chakma was attacked in Dehradun and passed away from injuries on December 26.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) condemned the act as part of a systemic violence pattern faced by people from the North East region in major Indian cities. CoMSO's leader, Roykupar Synrem, highlighted the deep-rooted racial bias and social exclusion that North Eastern students and professionals encounter.

Supporters urge fast-track trials and the establishment of dedicated helplines and police cells to ensure safety. Educational institutions should also be accountable for maintaining an inclusive environment, they said. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and others stress the importance of equality and unity among all Indian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

 India
2
Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Against Racial Violence

Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Again...

 India
3
Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

 India
4
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025