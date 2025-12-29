Demand for Anti-Racism Law Intensifies After Student's Tragic Death

Pro-Inner Line Permit (ILP) supporters in Meghalaya have intensified their calls for the enactment of a national anti-racism law following the murder of a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, Anjel Chakma. Chakma was attacked in Dehradun and passed away from injuries on December 26.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) condemned the act as part of a systemic violence pattern faced by people from the North East region in major Indian cities. CoMSO's leader, Roykupar Synrem, highlighted the deep-rooted racial bias and social exclusion that North Eastern students and professionals encounter.

Supporters urge fast-track trials and the establishment of dedicated helplines and police cells to ensure safety. Educational institutions should also be accountable for maintaining an inclusive environment, they said. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and others stress the importance of equality and unity among all Indian citizens.

