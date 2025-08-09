Left Menu

Modi to Inaugurate Bangalore Metro Yellow Line and Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro and flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi. During his visit, Modi will also lay the foundation for Bangalore Metro Phase 3. The developments aim to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru to inaugurate key transportation projects that promise to transform the city's connectivity landscape.

The Prime Minister will participate in three major ceremonies: the inauguration of the Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro, and the launch of the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi. Notably, Modi will also flag off two additional Vande Bharat Express trains virtually, extending routes between Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katri, and Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune.

The developments are highly anticipated, as officials highlight that the new 19.15 km Yellow Line, constructed at a cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore, will alleviate congestion in critical areas. Adding to the infrastructure boom, Modi will lay the foundation for the 44.65 km Phase 3 Orange Line, estimated to cost Rs 15,611 crore, further modernizing Bangalore's urban transit systems.

