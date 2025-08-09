Ramco Systems Ltd Sees Turnaround with Q1 2025 Net Profit

In a significant turnaround, global enterprise software giant Ramco Systems Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 1.08 crore for the quarter ending June 2025, after incurring a net loss of Rs 19.55 crore during the same period last year. The Chennai-based company attributes this improvement to enhanced operational cadence and better delivery efficiency.

COO Sandesh Bilagi announced that the firm's unexecuted order book remains robust, ensuring effective resource management and high service quality, while order bookings leaped by 36%, primarily fueled by strong demand in the European market. Total income for the quarter surged to Rs 164.83 crore compared to Rs 138.25 crore a year ago.

Abinav Raja, Managing Director, emphasized their pragmatic approach to transformation, highlighting the vital role of artificial intelligence in boosting productivity and streamline operations. As they shift focus towards scaling business and products, the company's modernization initiatives promise to enhance scalability and simplify workflow delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)