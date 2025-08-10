PM Modi Launches Yellow Line & Vande Bharat Express: Boosting Bengaluru's Transit Future

In a significant boost to Bengaluru's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Yellow Line of the Bangalore Metro and flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi on Sunday. The visit will see the PM participate in three key events, dedicating roughly four hours to the city.

Modi's itinerary includes landing at HAL Airport at 10:30 am, proceeding via helicopter and road to the KSR Bengaluru railway station, where he will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express service. The PM will also virtually flag off two more trains between Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katri and Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune.

Further, Modi will inaugurate the Yellow Line between RV Road and Bommasandra and travel to the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru, for the foundation laying of Metro Phase-3. The developments are aimed at improving Bengaluru's transport network, easing congestion, and addressing the city's expanding mobility demands.