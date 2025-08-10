Left Menu

Charging Infrastructure Key to Boosting EV Adoption

Maruti Suzuki emphasizes the importance of developing public charging infrastructure to accelerate electric vehicle adoption. Despite nearly doubling electric passenger vehicle sales domestically, the market share remains modest at 4.5%. The introduction of Maruti's e-VITARA is expected to further influence the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:09 IST
In a push towards sustainable mobility, Maruti Suzuki underscores the critical importance of establishing an effective public charging infrastructure to alleviate consumer anxiety regarding electric vehicles. According to Partho Banerjee, a senior executive at Maruti Suzuki India, this development is crucial for transforming EVs from secondary to primary household vehicles.

Despite electric passenger vehicle sales nearly doubling over the past year, they still constitute only a small fraction of total vehicle sales, standing at 4.5%. Banerjee points out that while manufacturers have addressed driving range concerns—now offering up to 500 km—the charging infrastructure remains inadequate, particularly on highways.

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its first electric model, the e-VITARA, this fiscal year. To support this transition, the company is proactively setting up charging stations in 100 cities. Banerjee stressed that consumer choice should guide technology adoption without giving undue preference to any single technology.

