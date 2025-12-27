Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskiy: High-Stakes Talks Await in Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss territorial issues and Russia's war in Ukraine. Trump emphasized that Zelenskiy has nothing until he approves it. The meeting, held in Florida, aims to be a productive discussion between the leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 01:56 IST
Trump and Zelenskiy: High-Stakes Talks Await in Florida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "doesn't have anything until I approve it," ahead of their critical meeting in Florida this weekend. The statement was made in an interview with Politico, published on Friday.

The meeting is expected to focus on territorial issues, a primary barrier in negotiations to end Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump's assertive stance may influence the direction and outcome of these high-stakes talks.

Both leaders are poised to engage in discussions that could potentially alter the trajectory of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with Trump's approval playing a pivotal role in future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

 Global
2
Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

 Global
3
Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

 Israel
4
Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025