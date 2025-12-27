Trump and Zelenskiy: High-Stakes Talks Await in Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "doesn't have anything until I approve it," ahead of their critical meeting in Florida this weekend. The statement was made in an interview with Politico, published on Friday.

The meeting is expected to focus on territorial issues, a primary barrier in negotiations to end Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump's assertive stance may influence the direction and outcome of these high-stakes talks.

Both leaders are poised to engage in discussions that could potentially alter the trajectory of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with Trump's approval playing a pivotal role in future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)