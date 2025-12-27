Left Menu

Zelenskiy Hopes for Diplomatic Intervention Amid Territorial Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aims to dissuade U.S. President Trump from backing a full withdrawal from Donbas. Zelenskiy signals an openness to a referendum on a peace plan, contingent on a 60-day ceasefire, seeking a firm U.S. stance on territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 02:08 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed his intent to engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a proposal that suggests Ukrainian forces should completely vacate the Donbas region.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of the U.S. taking a robust position on territorial concessions but remained open to the possibility of implementing a Washington-led '20-point' peace plan through a referendum.

This potential referendum, however, hinges on securing a 60-day ceasefire agreement from Russia to facilitate preparations for the vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

