Trump's Surprise Strike: A Christmas Present of Military Power

U.S. President Donald Trump delayed a military strike against Islamic State militants in Nigeria by a day to surprise the militants with a 'Christmas present.' The attack, initially planned for Wednesday, was executed a day later and resulted in significant damage to the terrorist group.

Updated: 27-12-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 01:52 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent interview with Politico, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that he postponed a military operation targeting Islamic State militants in Nigeria, initially intended for Wednesday. He strategically delayed it by a day as a surprise maneuver, referring to the strike as a 'Christmas present.'

Trump remarked, 'They were going to do it earlier,' but decided on the postponement to catch the militants off guard. The decision stemmed from his desire to deliver an unexpected and powerful blow.

Following the strike, reports confirmed that the operation decimated several militant camps, marking a significant counterterrorism success in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

