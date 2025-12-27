Trump's Surprise Strike: A Christmas Present of Military Power

In a recent interview with Politico, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that he postponed a military operation targeting Islamic State militants in Nigeria, initially intended for Wednesday. He strategically delayed it by a day as a surprise maneuver, referring to the strike as a 'Christmas present.'

Trump remarked, 'They were going to do it earlier,' but decided on the postponement to catch the militants off guard. The decision stemmed from his desire to deliver an unexpected and powerful blow.

Following the strike, reports confirmed that the operation decimated several militant camps, marking a significant counterterrorism success in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)