Zelenskiy and Trump to Tackle Territorial Peace Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to discuss territorial issues, a key barrier in peace talks, with U.S. President Donald Trump. A 20-point peace framework and security guarantee deal are nearing completion. Zelenskiy aims for a solution by the New Year, potentially involving a referendum.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will discuss crucial territorial issues with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday. The meeting is pivotal as both sides near the completion of a 20-point peace framework and a security guarantee deal to potentially end the war with Russia.
Zelenskiy plans to address contentious areas such as Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He seeks to persuade Trump regarding a U.S. proposal that necessitates Ukrainian forces' withdrawal from Donbas. Failure to achieve a solid U.S. stance might lead to a referendum if Russia agrees to a temporary ceasefire.
Amid ongoing negotiations, Moscow has demanded Ukraine's withdrawal from parts of the eastern Donetsk region. The U.S. proposed a free economic zone if Ukraine agrees, but details remain unclear. Compromises on territory could potentially be decided by a Ukrainian referendum, according to Zelenskiy.
