Left Menu

Mumbai-Pune Expressway's E-Challan Deluge: Transporters Demand Review

Since ITMS was implemented on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 27.76 lakh e-challans totaling Rs 470 crore have been issued, with only Rs 51 crore recovered. The system monitors traffic using AI tools and CCTV, but transporters are challenging current speed limits, leading to a potential review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:18 IST
Mumbai-Pune Expressway's E-Challan Deluge: Transporters Demand Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the bustling Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has sparked a significant controversy as it continues to churn out e-challans for traffic violations. In a year since its implementation, the ITMS issued 27.76 lakh e-challans worth Rs 470 crore. However, recovery has been far from satisfactory, with only Rs 51 crore retrieved in fines.

Comprised of high-resolution cameras and AI-based detection tools, the ITMS was designed to bolster road safety. Yet, data reveals that cars are the main culprits, accounting for the majority of speed limit violations. Meanwhile, heavy goods carriers, buses, and taxis were also frequently flagged, with transporters expressing dissatisfaction over the e-challan surge.

The outcry has prompted deliberations over speed limits, specifically in the Khandala Ghat section. Transporters argue that the current limit slows traffic, risking accidents, and are urging for a review. A government panel was set up following a short-lived strike last month by disgruntled transport operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025