Mumbai-Pune Expressway's E-Challan Deluge: Transporters Demand Review

On the bustling Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has sparked a significant controversy as it continues to churn out e-challans for traffic violations. In a year since its implementation, the ITMS issued 27.76 lakh e-challans worth Rs 470 crore. However, recovery has been far from satisfactory, with only Rs 51 crore retrieved in fines.

Comprised of high-resolution cameras and AI-based detection tools, the ITMS was designed to bolster road safety. Yet, data reveals that cars are the main culprits, accounting for the majority of speed limit violations. Meanwhile, heavy goods carriers, buses, and taxis were also frequently flagged, with transporters expressing dissatisfaction over the e-challan surge.

The outcry has prompted deliberations over speed limits, specifically in the Khandala Ghat section. Transporters argue that the current limit slows traffic, risking accidents, and are urging for a review. A government panel was set up following a short-lived strike last month by disgruntled transport operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)