Railway Projects in West Bengal Stalled by Land Issues: Minister's Call for Government Cooperation

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has voiced concerns over the stalling of more than 60 railway projects in West Bengal, attributing the delays to land availability issues. At a recent event, he inaugurated a new air-conditioned EMU train service at Sealdah railway station.

Majumdar urged the West Bengal government to prioritize the development of these projects by resolving land issues and rising above political barriers. He emphasized that these projects are crucial for the welfare of 10 crore residents in the state, with the central government ready to provide the necessary funds.

Additionally, Majumdar suggested renaming Sealdah railway station after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, seeking support from the state government to forward this proposal to the Centre, which he assured would be approved. The new AC train, stretching 76 km, will start its commercial operations between Sealdah and Ranaghat from Monday, with several stops en route.

