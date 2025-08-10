Left Menu

Railway Projects in West Bengal Stalled by Land Issues: Minister's Call for Government Cooperation

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar highlights that over 60 railway projects in West Bengal are delayed due to land availability issues. He urges the state government to set aside political differences for the state's development and proposes renaming Sealdah station to honor Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:27 IST
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has voiced concerns over the stalling of more than 60 railway projects in West Bengal, attributing the delays to land availability issues. At a recent event, he inaugurated a new air-conditioned EMU train service at Sealdah railway station.

Majumdar urged the West Bengal government to prioritize the development of these projects by resolving land issues and rising above political barriers. He emphasized that these projects are crucial for the welfare of 10 crore residents in the state, with the central government ready to provide the necessary funds.

Additionally, Majumdar suggested renaming Sealdah railway station after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, seeking support from the state government to forward this proposal to the Centre, which he assured would be approved. The new AC train, stretching 76 km, will start its commercial operations between Sealdah and Ranaghat from Monday, with several stops en route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

