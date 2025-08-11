World Bank Grants $650m Loan to Boost Istanbul’s Disaster and Climate Resilience

The World Bank has approved a $650 million loan to finance the Istanbul Resilience Project, a large-scale initiative aimed at strengthening Türkiye’s largest city against the growing threats of earthquakes, climate-related disasters, and other emergencies. The project will bolster both emergency response capacities and the resilience of public infrastructure, ensuring vital services remain operational during crises.

With a population exceeding 15 million and accounting for nearly one-third of Türkiye’s GDP, Istanbul is the country’s economic and cultural hub. However, its strategic role also means that any disruption from a major earthquake or extreme climate event could have nationwide repercussions.

“This project is vital to safeguard Istanbul’s people and economy. By strengthening emergency preparedness, modernizing public infrastructure, and supporting community resilience, Türkiye is building a safer future for one of its most strategic provinces,” said Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Türkiye.

Four Pillars of the Istanbul Resilience Project

Strengthening Emergency Preparedness and Response The project will finance critical emergency response infrastructure, including: 250 paramedic stations for rapid medical response.

2 search and rescue centers to boost disaster recovery capabilities.

19 fire stations and wildfire detection towers to improve firefighting capacity. Additional funding will enhance emergency logistics, procure specialized equipment, and provide training and community-level preparedness programmes to improve readiness before disasters strike. Enhancing the Resilience of Public Buildings Around 50 essential public buildings — including schools, dormitories, elderly care facilities, and community centers — will be constructed to high seismic and climate resilience standards. These buildings will double as safe shelters during disasters and will feature green infrastructure such as: On-site solar power generation

Rainwater harvesting systems

Energy-efficient designs for self-sufficiency and sustainability Technical Assistance and Institutional Strengthening The project will provide technical studies, capacity building, and long-term investment planning support to Istanbul’s provincial authorities and the Istanbul Project Coordination Unit (IPCU). Expertise from the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery will assist in applying international best practices on seismic safety and resilience standards. Contingent Emergency Response A dedicated funding component will allow for rapid reallocation of resources in the event of an actual disaster, ensuring urgent recovery and reconstruction can start immediately.

Building Resilience for the Future

According to Salih Bugra Erdurmus, World Bank Task Team Leader, the initiative is designed to make Istanbul’s critical public services disaster-proof. “Our aim is to ensure that critical public services remain operational during disasters and that emergency teams are better equipped to respond rapidly and effectively,” Erdurmus said. “By making public buildings self-sufficient, they can act as resilient community hubs after disasters.”

Aligned with National and Local Priorities

The project supports Türkiye’s 12th National Development Plan, Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Strategy, and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), all of which prioritise disaster risk reduction, urban resilience, and green infrastructure. It also aligns with Istanbul’s Provincial Risk Reduction Plan (IRAP).

With aging public building stock and a growing urban population, Istanbul faces increasing pressure on its emergency response systems. This investment is expected to significantly reduce disaster vulnerability, protect millions of residents, and secure economic continuity across the province.

The World Bank says it remains committed to helping Türkiye build safer, more resilient cities, ensuring both lives and livelihoods are protected while supporting long-term sustainable growth.