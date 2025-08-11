Welcure's Strategic Stock Divide: A Bold Move Towards Market Expansion

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced that its board will convene on August 22 to deliberate on a significant corporate restructuring involving an equity share division and a bonus issue.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, the proposal includes splitting its equity shares in a 1:10 ratio, transforming one share into ten. Additionally, the board will consider issuing one bonus equity share for each share currently held by shareholders.

This strategic move aims to boost market liquidity and expand the shareholder base after Welcure's remarkable financial performance in the first quarter of FY26, where revenue hit Rs 299.91 crore and net profits rose substantially to Rs 23.29 crore.

