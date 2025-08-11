Left Menu

Welcure's Strategic Stock Divide: A Bold Move Towards Market Expansion

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals plans a 1:10 stock split and a bonus share issuance to increase liquidity and expand shareholder base, following impressive financial gains in Q1 FY26, with significant increases in both revenue and net profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:22 IST
Welcure's Strategic Stock Divide: A Bold Move Towards Market Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced that its board will convene on August 22 to deliberate on a significant corporate restructuring involving an equity share division and a bonus issue.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, the proposal includes splitting its equity shares in a 1:10 ratio, transforming one share into ten. Additionally, the board will consider issuing one bonus equity share for each share currently held by shareholders.

This strategic move aims to boost market liquidity and expand the shareholder base after Welcure's remarkable financial performance in the first quarter of FY26, where revenue hit Rs 299.91 crore and net profits rose substantially to Rs 23.29 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025