Welcure's Strategic Stock Divide: A Bold Move Towards Market Expansion
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals plans a 1:10 stock split and a bonus share issuance to increase liquidity and expand shareholder base, following impressive financial gains in Q1 FY26, with significant increases in both revenue and net profits.
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced that its board will convene on August 22 to deliberate on a significant corporate restructuring involving an equity share division and a bonus issue.
According to the company's stock exchange filing, the proposal includes splitting its equity shares in a 1:10 ratio, transforming one share into ten. Additionally, the board will consider issuing one bonus equity share for each share currently held by shareholders.
This strategic move aims to boost market liquidity and expand the shareholder base after Welcure's remarkable financial performance in the first quarter of FY26, where revenue hit Rs 299.91 crore and net profits rose substantially to Rs 23.29 crore.
