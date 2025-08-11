Left Menu

Campa Beverages Debuts in Sri Lanka: A New Chapter for Reliance and Elephant House

Reliance Consumer Products, in collaboration with Ceylon Cold Stores, introduces the iconic Campa Beverages brand in Sri Lanka, expanding its footprint in overseas markets. The launch builds on their previous success in India, aiming to offer diverse, high-quality, and affordable beverage options to Sri Lankan consumers.

Reliance Consumer Products partners with Elephant House Beverages to Launch Campa Beverages in Sri Lanka (Image: RCPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to expand its international presence, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has partnered with Ceylon Cold Stores to introduce the renowned Campa Beverages brand in Sri Lanka, according to a joint statement released on Monday.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the two companies, following their successful launch of Elephant House Beverages in India in early 2023. The initiative aims to provide the Sri Lankan market with a wider range of affordable, high-quality beverage choices.

Campa's arrival in Sri Lanka reiterates RCPL's dedication to broadening its consumer base in key international markets. The brand, which experienced a resurgence in India after its acquisition in 2022, will benefit from Ceylon Cold Stores' robust distribution network, thanks to its affiliation with the John Keells Group.

Both companies believe that the partnership will cater to a diverse consumer base seeking refreshing beverage options that blend nostalgia with contemporary taste. Relying on proven expertise in brand-building and market execution, they aim to invigorate the segment with their offerings.

RCPL's Executive Director, Ketan Mody, emphasized the potential for growth in Sri Lanka, saying, "We're investing long-term and see substantial opportunity for accelerated growth in the region." He further highlighted Campa's historical significance, calling it "a revival of a legacy and a celebration of modern youth culture."

Meanwhile, Daminda Gamlath, President of John Keells Consumer Foods Sector, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting their shared commitment to offering rich and diverse beverage options rooted in heritage. The local launch lineup includes Campa Cola, Lemon, Orange, and an energy drink range with NRG Gold Boost and Berry Kik.

Competitively priced at Rs100 for 250 ml bottles, the Campa range promises value and appeal to meet everyday refreshment needs in Sri Lanka.

