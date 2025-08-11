Left Menu

VinFast Partners with HDFC Bank: A Boost for India's EV Market

VinFast Auto India has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer auto and inventory financing for its Indian dealers. This collaboration marks VinFast's first banking partnership in India, aiming to simplify credit solutions prior to its market launch with VF7 and VF6 electric vehicle models.

In a significant move within the Indian automotive sector, VinFast Auto India announced on Monday its partnership with HDFC Bank, focusing on auto and inventory financing for its exclusive dealer network.

The collaboration is formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), taking a pivotal step to offer a seamless suite of credit solutions ahead of VinFast's upcoming market release.

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau highlighted the partnership as crucial for making electric vehicles more accessible to Indian consumers, with HDFC Bank recognizing the role of financing in encouraging EV adoption.

