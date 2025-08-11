VinFast Partners with HDFC Bank: A Boost for India's EV Market

In a significant move within the Indian automotive sector, VinFast Auto India announced on Monday its partnership with HDFC Bank, focusing on auto and inventory financing for its exclusive dealer network.

The collaboration is formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), taking a pivotal step to offer a seamless suite of credit solutions ahead of VinFast's upcoming market release.

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau highlighted the partnership as crucial for making electric vehicles more accessible to Indian consumers, with HDFC Bank recognizing the role of financing in encouraging EV adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)