Tesla Electrifies Delhi with New Experience Centre and Charging Station

Tesla has taken a significant step in expanding its footprint in India with the inauguration of its first Experience Centre in Delhi, along with the city's inaugural Tesla Charging Station. This development, occurring just 27 days after the brand's official entry into the Indian market, underscores Tesla's swift strides in the region.

Situated at Aerocity's Worldmark 3, the new facility includes four V4 supercharging stalls (DC) and three AC destination charging stalls, providing flexibility for Tesla drivers based on their requirements. Globally, Tesla's charging network boasts an impressive uptime of 99.95 percent, according to the 2024 impact report.

The Delhi center also offers enthusiasts a chance to test drive the redesigned Model Y, the global best-seller in 2023 and 2024. Tesla further revealed its plans to establish authorized Collision Centers and mobile service units across India, emphasizing reduced maintenance due to advanced technology and fewer mechanical parts.

